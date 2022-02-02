Husband attempts to murder wife for opposing extramarital affair

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have booked a man for attempting to murder his wife who opposed his extramarital affair.

The accused also threatened to kill her parents and brother at different occasions. The incident took place at Moshi-Chikhali road, Pune between 2012 and January 31, 2022, according to officials.

The woman lodged an FIR against her husband, identified as Mohsin Azim Zakir Hussain Sheikh (39), a resident of Moshi Chikhali road, at the Chikhali police station.

According to the police, the accused repeatedly pestered the complainant for money in order to purchase a flat. The accused has been having an affair with a girl for four years and it was opposed by his wife.

He abused his wife physically and mentally and also threatened to kill the parents and brother, the FIR stated.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged at Chikhali police station.