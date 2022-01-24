Husband pushes wife down the lift duct from the fourth floor in Kondhwa

PUNE The Pune police have arrested a man for attempted murder of his wife by pushing her down the lift duct from the fourth floor of a building during an argument in Kondhwa Budrukh area of Pune late on Saturday night.

The injured woman has been identified as Shaila Dahire, 25, while the man has been identified as Nitin Dahire, 32, both residing in Kakade vasti in Kondhwa-Budrukh area of Pune, said officials.

The incident happened at around 10 pm on Saturday night when the two were arguing. The two were having an argument about some light fittings over which the man wanted his wife to argue with the construction supervisor of the building they were living in. However, it enraged him that she had not seek help from the supervisor during a conversation she had with him eight days before, according to the police.

“The man owns the land, on which the six-floor building is built, jointly with 3-4 brothers. The other family members and the husband had been in a fight with the construction supervisor over light-fittings but the injured woman had not participated in the event. Among other things, he started arguing with her about it and pushed her down the lift duct asking her to go back to her parents’ house. There was cardboard and sand on the ground floor which cushioned the fall, but has still caused grievous injury,” said police sub-inspector Prabhakar Kapure who registered the case.

The woman has suffered a fracture in her spine and sustained other injuries, according to the police.

A case under Section 307 (attempted murder), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kondhwa police station.