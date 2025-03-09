Husband, wife assaulted in koyta attack; three arrested, two minors detained 

A husband and wife were brutally attacked with a koyta in a road rage incident on Sinhgad Road on Friday evening. The couple, identified as Nisha Patale and her husband Ravishankar Patale, sustained injuries, with Ravishankar suffering a head wound. Angered by the intervention, the accused first attacked Nisha. When Ravishankar attempted to defend his wife, he was struck on the head with a koyta. The assailants then fled the scene. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police have arrested three accused—Mohan Gore (20) of Hingane Khurd, Karan Barge (19) of Koradwasti, and Sahil Pathan (19) of Sainagar—while two minors have been detained in connection with the attack.

According to police, Ravishankar Patale, an employee at HDFC Life Insurance, and his wife Nisha, an accountant at Infinity Competitive Exam Centre, were returning home to Dhayari when they halted near the Sinhgad Road regional office. As they sat by the roadside, a group of four to five individuals arrived. One of them began urinating in the open, prompting Ravishankar to object, citing the presence of women in the area.

Angered by the intervention, the accused first attacked Nisha. When Ravishankar attempted to defend his wife, he was struck on the head with a koyta. The assailants then fled the scene.

Police sub-inspector Suresh Jaybhai said, “Fifteen minutes before the attack, the accused had also created panic in Rajiv Gandhi Vasahat, Vithalwadi, by brandishing sharp weapons and threatening locals.”

Within hours, police arrested all the suspects. Two separate cases have been registered against them. In the Vithalwadi incident, they were booked under BNS sections 351(3), 189(1), (2)(4), 190, and 191(2) along with section 4(25) of the Arms Act. In the attack on the couple, they face charges of attempted murder, and further investigation is underway.