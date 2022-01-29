IAS officer Sushil Khodwekar arrested for malpractices in TET

PUNE Sushil Khodwekar, an Indian administrative service (IAS) officer, was arrested by Pune’s cyber police station officials in the case of manipulation in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) held in 2020.

The IAS officer was arrested from Thane on Saturday morning and produced in court on the same day.

Khodwekar is currently posted as the deputy secretary in the agriculture department. However, he was formerly serving as deputy secretary of the school education and sports department.

He was remanded to police custody till January 31 by the court of Judge SJ Dolare with public prosecutor Vijaysinh Jadhav. Senior police inspector Kumar Ghadage is investigating the case.

“Lot of evidence has pointed towards him with connections to the private players as well as those in the department. There are monetary trails as well. So far, his involvement is in TET 2020 but the investigation is underway,” said a senior officer involved in the investigation on condition of anonymity.

Amitabh Gupta, commissioner of Pune police, had revealed on Friday that a total of 7,880 failed/ineligible candidates’ results were tampered with. A report on the same has been sent to the state government.

Before his arrest, Tukaram Supe, head of Maharashtra State Council for Examination and Abhishek Savrikar, consultant to the education department, were arrested in the same case.

In another case related to malpractices in TET 2017-2018, Ashwini Kumar of GA Software, and Sukhdev Dere, the predecessor of Supe have been arrested.