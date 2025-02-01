Illegal drug manufacturers exploiting abandoned properties in western Maha

Investigations into the seizure of mephedrone (MD) worth ₹29.73 crore by the Sangli police have revealed a disturbing trend – illegal drug manufacturers are increasingly targeting vacant properties in Sangli, Solapur and the adjoining areas to set up clandestine drug manufacturing units. On January 27, the Sangli crime branch arrested three individuals for running an illegal MD manufacturing unit in the Karve Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On January 27, the Sangli crime branch arrested three individuals for running an illegal MD manufacturing unit in the Karve Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area. The accused were found exploiting abandoned MIDC units, particularly in the rural areas of western Maharashtra including Pune, Sangli and Solapur for their illegal operations.

Sangli superintendent of police Sandeep Ghuge said that drug manufacturers prefer remote locations with little or no scrutiny. “Such operations are difficult to run in cities due to higher awareness and strict regulations. In contrast, rural areas offer easier access to abandoned properties with minimal documentation,” Ghuge said.

Senior police inspector Satish Shinde of the Sangli crime branch pointed out that the region’s strong connectivity to major metropolitan areas makes it attractive for illicit drug manufacture. “Western Maharashtra is well-connected to Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru via national highways, making the transportation of raw materials and finished products easier. These factors create demand for abandoned factories, which can be rented at much lower rates compared to urban centres,” Shinde said.

Cheap rentals aid illegal ops

The police investigation revealed that in the Sangli case, the accused had rented a 10-guntha (approx. 10,890 square feet) plot for just ₹30,000 per month. “If they had set up a similar unit in a metro, the rent would have been at least ₹8 to ₹10 lakh per month, significantly increasing their production costs,” said a police officer.

Authorities have found abandoned MIDC factories—often located in poorly patrolled areas—being converted into drug manufacturing hubs. The police have ramped up surveillance after noting an increase in demand for such properties.

A major loophole aiding these activities is the lack of documentation while renting factory units. In the Sangli case, there was no formal agreement between the landlord and the accused. “This lack of regulation makes it easier for illegal operators to set up drug manufacturing units unnoticed,” the officer said.

Authorities call for strict MIDC supervision

Police officials said that the MIDC authorities must enforce strict controls on renting abandoned industrial units. “Currently, anyone can rent a factory without much verification. This needs to change,” an officer said.

Hindustan Times reached out to MIDC regional officer Archana Pathare for clarification. She said that MIDC’s role is limited to land-related processes. “We oversee plot allocation, possession, and factory construction approvals. Once a factory is operational, we have little involvement,” she said. However, she added that MIDC does share data on abandoned factories with the relevant authorities when required.

Increased surveillance and public awareness

The rise in illegal drug manufacture in rural Maharashtra has raised concerns about its long-term impact on public health and safety. Authorities are urging local residents to report suspicious activities.

Sandeep Belsare, president of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Small Scale Industries Association, said that they have asked their members to be cautious while renting out units. “We have advised our members to be careful while renting out units and to ensure proper documentation. They should not rent out units without valid documents and should inform the police in case of any suspicious activities.”

Sangli superintendent of police Ghuge said, “We have decided to keep a close watch on abandoned factory units. With the help of the Narcotics Coordination Committee led by the district collector, we will take stringent action against such operations.”