IMA alleges sanitary inspectors harassing small hospitals during surprise checks; PMC to issue SOPs

PUNE The Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Pune Chapter’s Hospital Board has alleged that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) employed sanitary inspectors are conducting surprised checks on small and medium-sized hospitals in the city which is leading to harassment and ward level corruption.

For the past two months, the PMC has asked its ward level officers to check hospitals for compliance under the Bombay Nursing Home Registration Act (BNHRA). However, only ward medical officers are authorised to do so while sanitary inspectors can only assist them.

To tackle the problem the civic body will now issue standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The IMA, in its letter to civic commissioner Vikram Kumar dated February 16, stated that the surprise raids by sanitary inspectors are being conducted like income tax raids. The letter, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times, states, “For a small hospital, say for four-bedded, seven to eight persons carry out the inspection without introduction or having identity proof or any letter from the PMC. These people ask irrelevant things during an inspection. It may be regarding the common area of premises, minor administrative deficiencies, need to keep a record of MTP for 80 years or so on...”

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief health officer, PMC, said, “We have begun the inspection on lines with the amendments to the BNHRA, which states that hospitals much be inspected twice a year and now that the pandemic is on the verge of end, we have begun these inspections. However, as per the Act, only government-sanctioned officers or ward medical officers can inspect these hospitals. We have not authorised the sanitary inspectors to conduct any raids. So, if any hospital faces such a situation, then they can call the police.”

“Sanitary inspectors can only assist the ward medical officers but cannot conduct the inspections all by themselves. We urge the IMA to come forward and work along with the PMC to end such practices,” he said.

Dr Manisha Naik, assistant PMC health officer, said, “We are now preparing SOPs which will guide the ward medical officers to conduct the inspection and follow proper protocol during such inspections.”

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairperson, Hospital Board of India, Pune chapter, IMA, said, “We have more than 190 members in our organisation, and out of those in the past two months we have got complaints regarding such harassment from over 15 small and medium hospitals. We welcome any move by the PMC which works to curb such behaviour. We have a meeting with the civic commissioner on Monday, and we are hoping for a solution on the issue.”