Educational situation has improved under Pune ZP: Admin

Data for the survey was collected from the Performance Grading Index, National Achievement Survey, ASER, Leadership for Equity and Nipun Bharat Assessment on the Acharya Vinoba Bhave application (app).

An in-depth review carried out by education officers and the District Institute of Education Training has found the educational situation in Pune district to have improved. Data for the survey was collected from the Performance Grading Index, National Achievement Survey, ASER, Leadership for Equity and Nipun Bharat Assessment on the Acharya Vinoba Bhave application (app).

According to the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) education department, continuous monitoring of classroom activities through the Acharya Vinoba Bhave App has improved compliance and ensured standardisation of academic processes. There has been rapid improvement in educational outcomes as classrooms have become more engaging and richer in content with teachers including activities, digital learning etc. Consistent and rapid improvement is shown by data from all sources.

In the scholarship examination held by the Maharashtra State Examination Council, over 30% of the students who appeared for the examination from the Pune ZP have qualified – which is the highest in the state. Had the Pune ZP been a district unit, Pune ZP would have been second to the complete Kolhapur district. Among the merit holders at the state level, 30% and 29.4% of the meritorious students from Classes 5 and 8 in the state belong to Pune ZP schools or aided schools in the rural areas of Pune. While performance in the Class 10 board examinations has also improved with only 23 schools in the district having a pass percentage of less than 80%; overall pass percentages have improved with an increase in overall enrolment.

Ayush Prasad, Pune ZP chief executive officer (CEO), said, “Teachers have been complaining about the need to repeatedly fill up and send data. State government authorities and district authorities have sought data 174 times in the last nine months, which is roughly once every working day. Data has been asked for repeatedly. We have decided to make stable databases in the Acharya Vinoba Bhave App. The data would have a clear cycle of being updated and it would be deemed to be true during the period. Teachers would not have to repeatedly update data. It is estimated that nearly five lakh working hours every academic year are being spent in collecting and reporting data in the district. We will reduce it by 4.1 lakh working hours to about nine hours per teacher in each academic year. We hope that the time saved will be used for developing educational and test content to engage students more effectively in classrooms, upgrading their teaching skills etc.”

“It has been found that though students are able to read the passages, their ability to comprehend requires further support. We have decided to change the teaching method in a particular class period. The content will be shown on the projector or the television in the classroom through the DIKASHA App provided by the Government of India. Some content has been provided by an NGO as well. The content will be made available as per the class plans that have been set by the Pune District Institute of Educational Training. Class teaching will follow the viewing of digital content. The teacher will engage students in discussions by asking questions and clarifying their doubts,” Prasad said.