In absence of political pressure, PMC commissioner trying to push unpopular projects

PUNE As the elected members’ tenure is over and the administration is in charge of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has been trying to push some unpopular decisions. While the elected members are appreciating these efforts, they are at the same time claiming that the commissioner should speed up such works.

Kumar as an administrator has taken some tough decisions such as the anti-encroachment drive, pushing parking policy on some routes, erecting a garbage depot at Bavdhan, removing encroachments from D P road, seizing the sports complex, and strictly executing his own budget.

The parking policy was approved by the PMC five years ago. The general body had given its nod to the same. But the ruling BJP avoided executing it by giving various reasons, including that they were concerned over charging fees for parking two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The aim of the parking policy was to help citizens choose public transport over private transport.

Administrative sources said that many people came to office in bikes or cars and parked their vehicles for almost eight to ten hours on roads. They thus blocked roads and caused traffic problems. If the parking fees are high, these people will prefer to use public transport or the share model.

Civic activist Vivek Velenkar said, “As local political interference is less, it is true that the municipal commissioner is pushing the anti-encroachment drive. He can do many things but at least trying to do some things is good.”

Civic activist Sujit Patwardhan said, “Actually, the commissioner had a good chance to push various projects which elected members were not willing to implement. But the irony is that the administration did not remain firm and followed the elected members’ agenda.”

The former mayors’ association gave a written letter to the municipal commissioner and supported the drive against front and side margins. Former mayor Ankush Kakade said, “We all former mayors supported the commissioner in the drive against side and front margins. We expect it will be continued.”

BOX

Some unpopular decisions pushed by the municipal commissioner

Pay and park and 35 roads

Anti-encroachment drive on D P road

Anti-encroachment drive all over the city and against hawkers

Action against illegal water connections

seizing PMC-owned sports complexes and swimming tanks which are used by some workers