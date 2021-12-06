Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / In memory of the late Indian bison, a ‘remorse meet’ to be organised in Kothrud
pune news

In memory of the late Indian bison, a ‘remorse meet’ to be organised in Kothrud

he meet is being held to spread awareness about man and animal cohabitation and to pay homage to the lost life
A Gaur (Indian bison) had strayed into Kothrud’s Mahatma Society on the morning of Dec 9, 2020. The gaur died after running non-stop for five hour (HT PhOTO)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 11:35 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A remorse meet is being organised in Bhusari colony, Kothrud, on December 9 in memory of the Gaur (Indian bison) that strayed into Kothrud’s Mahatma Society and died due exhaustion on December 9, 2020 after running non-stop for five hours. The meet is being held to spread awareness about man and animal cohabitation and to pay homage to the lost life.

Sachin Dhankude, a resident of Kothrud who has initiated this meet with Change India Foundation said, “That day the situation was reversed. Humans acted like animals and that helpless animal was running with fear. Through this sabha (remorse meet) I want to express regret for our behaviour and give an oath to animal lovers that such incidents will not be repeated. We should know how to behave responsibly when such a situation arrives. Authorities also need to respond in time.”

A Gaur (Indian bison) had strayed into Kothrud’s Mahatma Society on the morning of Dec 9, 2020. By noon, the gaur had been tranquillised by forest officials, who took him for medical examination. During the tranquilisation, the gaur sustained it tried to escape. However, the gaur died while being taken to the forest. The officials said that after running non-stop for five hours, the animal died due to exhaustion.

RELATED STORIES

Bharat Kurape, a resident of Sahakarnagar said that he will attend this meet. “I got to know about it through a friend. What happened on that day was wrong and we should be sensible towards animals,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP