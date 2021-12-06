In memory of the late Indian bison, a ‘remorse meet’ to be organised in Kothrud

A remorse meet is being organised in Bhusari colony, Kothrud, on December 9 in memory of the Gaur (Indian bison) that strayed into Kothrud’s Mahatma Society and died due exhaustion on December 9, 2020 after running non-stop for five hours. The meet is being held to spread awareness about man and animal cohabitation and to pay homage to the lost life.

Sachin Dhankude, a resident of Kothrud who has initiated this meet with Change India Foundation said, “That day the situation was reversed. Humans acted like animals and that helpless animal was running with fear. Through this sabha (remorse meet) I want to express regret for our behaviour and give an oath to animal lovers that such incidents will not be repeated. We should know how to behave responsibly when such a situation arrives. Authorities also need to respond in time.”

A Gaur (Indian bison) had strayed into Kothrud’s Mahatma Society on the morning of Dec 9, 2020. By noon, the gaur had been tranquillised by forest officials, who took him for medical examination. During the tranquilisation, the gaur sustained it tried to escape. However, the gaur died while being taken to the forest. The officials said that after running non-stop for five hours, the animal died due to exhaustion.

Bharat Kurape, a resident of Sahakarnagar said that he will attend this meet. “I got to know about it through a friend. What happened on that day was wrong and we should be sensible towards animals,” he said.