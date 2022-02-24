Income tax department seeks financial details of traders from Pune’s APMC

PUNE The income tax department has decided to increase the tax base and the target is traders from Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs).

The income tax department has sought transaction and turnover details of the traders from APMC in Pune.

Madhukant Garad, administrator and secretary APMC Gultekdi Market Yard Pune, said, “Income tax department has issued a letter and asked for transaction and turnover details of the traders from Pune’s APMC.”

“This is the first time such information has been sought by the income tax department,” he said.

“The department has given the format in which we need to submit the details. Primary details include registration, cess paid by traders, a total turnover of the traders among other details,” said Garad.

There are more than 1,500 traders engaged in business in APMC Pune.

“Instead of asking for details from traders directly, they asked us to provide the information. We have written letters to registered traders and sought information in the given format,” he said.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the trader’s union say the APMC already has all such details.

As per a letter written to the administrator by Karan Jadhav, secretary, Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard traders union states, “Trader’s cess and turnover information is already with APMC. Why should traders provide the details again?...”