Increase in demand for BH-series vehicle registrations in Pune

PUNE As the sale of vehicles is gradually increasing after the pandemic, there is also an increase in demand for vehicle registration under the Bharat (BH) series in the Pune regional transport office division (RTO). Since this registration has started in October 2021, a total of 717 four-wheelers and 235 two-wheelers have been registered under the BH series in the Pune division so far. The Maharashtra government in October 2021 had announced the launch of the BH series number plates for vehicles that move from one state to another. This, according to the government, would enable hassle-free inter-state travel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This is a special vehicle registration process which was started last year by the central transport department for employees who get frequently transferred across the country. And due to this, they will not have to go through the process of changing the registration of their vehicles every time they get transferred. We are getting a good response for this BH series registration here in the Pune division. Till now, we have registered 717 cars and 235 motorbikes under this series and the demand is increasing further,” said deputy regional transport officer Sanjeev Bhor.

“This year, the overall sale of vehicles has grown since Gudi Padwa and Akshay Tritiya registrations. It is expected that even the registrations for the BH series will grow over the year. Pune is a city where not only government employees but people from various fields such as IT, manufacturing and other industries come to work from outside the state. And when they come here for a few years, they prefer now to register their newly purchased vehicles under the BH series,” said Bhor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Until now, under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, a vehicle registered in one state when kept in another state for a period of more than 12 months was subject to assignment of new registration. When a person had to relocate to another state taking his vehicle along with him, he or she had to first get a NOC from the state where the vehicle was currently registered. The government called it the ‘parent’ state of the vehicle. The parent state’s NOC was a must for assignment of a new registration in another state. Subsequently, a new registration was a must because under section 47 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a vehicle could reside in another state with the same registration for 12 months during which time it had to be re-registered in the new state. One had to also apply for refund of road tax in the parent state on a pro-rata basis. This tedious process has now been done away with after the launch of the BH series which was earlier notified by the union ministry of road transport and highways. With this series, vehicle-owners have been freed from the hassle of procuring a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the current state and then re-registering their vehicle in the next state while relocating.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now while purchasing the vehicle, one has to specifically ask the dealer to register the vehicle under the BH series or one can directly carry out the registration process from the RTO office. Most of the central government employees and even the state government employees are registering their vehicles under the BH series. However, even private employees can get their vehicles registered under the BH series. One of the main conditions for anyone to register a vehicle under the BH series is to have branches of his/her office in a minimum of four cities in different states of the country. Tushar Shantanu, an employee from one of the central government departments working in Pune, said, “We get transferred every three years and I have worked in various cities across the country till now. I bought a car two months ago in Pune and got it registered under the BH series as it is very beneficial for us to register a vehicle with the universal series so that there are no issues going to another state when transferred.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}