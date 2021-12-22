Indigenously developed armoured engineer reconnaissance vehicle inducted into Indian Army

PUNE The first set of indigenously developed next-generation armoured engineer reconnaissance vehicle was inducted into the Corps of Engineers of Indian Army during a function attended by General MM Naravane, Chief of Army Staff, at Pune, on Tuesday.

The system has been designed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by Ordnance Factory Medak and Bharat Electronics Limited, Pune, according to a press release issued by the Defence ministry.

Despite the various restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic since the last one year, the supply of the vehicle to the Indian Army has been on schedule.

The vehicle is capable of carrying out reconnaissance of water obstacles and boggy patches for the execution of engineer tasks with capabilities to carry out reconnaissance and provide a real-time update to force commanders, the Defence ministry press release stated.

The system will enhance the existing engineer reconnaissance capabilities of the Indian Army and would be a major game-changer in support of mechanised operations in future conflicts.

