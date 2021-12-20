INS Shivaji conduct Camp Abhyas-21

PUNE Camp ‘Abhyaas’ was conducted at INS Shivaji , Lonavala for trainee sailors of Direct Entry Engineering Mechanic (DEME) Course from December 17 to 19 to develop teamwork, seafaring strength, camaraderie, leadership qualities amongst the trainees. The camp was witnessed by Rear Admiral TVN Prasanna, VSM, CSO(TRG) as chief guest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of 196 under trainees of DEME 60.948 Course participated in the camp including one international trainee from friendly foreign nation Maldives. In addition to various camp activities, a pioneer “Damage Control and Fire Fighting Championship” was conducted as part of the camp wherein trainees were tasked to undertake damage control operations and firefighting exercise in limited time akin to how they would be challenged ‘at sea’.

Pratapgad division emerged as the champion of Camp Abhyas -21. Prashant Kalshan DEME was adjudged as the best trainee of the camp and Vishal Ugale DEME was adjudged as the most spirited trainee of Camp Abhyas-21.