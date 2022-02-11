INSACOG to genome sequence hospitalised cases to identify severity of Covid variant

PUNE To understand why despite a drop in new Covid-19 cases, the case fatality rate is still high, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) will start sampling and genome sequencing those admitted in hospitals due to Covid-19. The specific sampling will help understand which sub-lineage of Omicron or which variant of Sars-Cov-2 is leading to severity in symptoms.

Dr Saumitra Das, director of the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, one of the 10 INSACOG laboratories, said, “Hospitalisations are low because a huge population is getting vaccinated and even with Delta there is less hospitalisation among the vaccinated population, as the severity is mild. Second is the indirect exposure; people have the suboptimal kind of infection leading to natural immunity and so what we experienced in 2020 would be completely different than what we will experience in 2022.”

“So there is a greater level of protection already provided by the vaccine and some kind of inherent immunity has gone up because of the primary infection or indirect infection. Even though Omicron is rapidly replacing Delta, so we are trying to assess how many of those hospitalised are actually Omicron and why they require hospitalisations.”

Dr Das also added that INSACOG has prioritised sequencing the February samples and expediting the sequencing to understand the current variant situation, rather than the older samples. He said, “By prioritising this we also want to understand whether there is something we are missing or not.”

Dr Arnub Ghose, principal investigator at Indian Institute at Science Education and Research (IISER) said, “By focusing on sequencing the samples of those hospitalised we are trying to understand the reasons for the same. Even if Delta was still within the community in the past two months when numbers went up, the rate of hospitalisation remains low because a large per cent of the population is now vaccinated unlike the second wave. From the trend we can say that hospitalisations were less because slowly Delta was being replaced and the majority of the population was vaccinated. Now to prove this for sure, we need to genome sequence the samples of those who are hospitalised patients. We can even understand which sub-lineage of Omicron or Delta is leading to hospitalisations.”

As per the Maharashtra Education and Drugs department report dated February 10, of the 8,972 admitted Covid-19 active cases, 63.23% or 5,673 are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, 19.35% or 1,736 are total cases outside ICU on oxygen support and 17.42% or 1,563 are critical cases.