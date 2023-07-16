Rains to intensify in city in next 48 hours, Maha now in normal category

After a 10-day gap, rainfall activity is set to intensify in Pune in the next 48 hours, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.

For the first time during this monsoon season, Maharashtra has come under the normal rainfall category. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/ HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anupam Kashyapi, head, IMD weather forecasting division said, “Currently, Pune city is experiencing a 34 % rainfall deficit with cumulative rainfall of 226 mm against the normal rainfall of 340.8 mm. In the next two days, Pune will experience good rainfall.”

State receives normal rainfall

For the first time during this monsoon season, Maharashtra has come under the normal rainfall category. Similarly, at the sub-division level, Konkan & Vidarbha have also received normal rainfall. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) central Maharashtra and Marathwada have received below normal rainfall which will soon change.

According to IMD data, Maharashtra received 300.7 mm of rainfall between June 1 and July 16. It is -19 per cent of the overall rainfall of this season which is 371.8 mm. The data also shows that rainfall between -19 and 19% comes under the normal category. Therefore, Maharashtra which is experiencing a large rainfall deficit, has reached this category for the first time this monsoon season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the sub-division level, Konkan & Goa subdivision is experiencing only a 3% cumulative rainfall deficit ( between June 1 and July 16). Vidarbha sub-division is experiencing a 28% deficit, while central Maharashtra and Marathawada has the highest -29% and 37% deficit respectively, as per IMD data.

KS Hosalikar, head, Climate Research & Services, IMD Pune said, “This year for the first time in the monsoon season, Maharashtra has comes under the normal’ rainfall category. We are expecting that the rainfall deficit will significantly decrease as there are chances for good rainfall in many parts of the state in the upcoming days.”

“The rainfall system that develops in the Bay of Bengal is important for the rainfall in Marathwada and Vidarbha. While the system activated in the Arabian Sea are helpful for the rainfall in Konkan & Goa and central Maharashtra region. Currently, the system in the Bay of Bengal is activated and the Arabian Sea is also experiencing a trough from south of Maharashtra to Kerala coast. As a result, many areas in the state are experiencing rainfall for the last two days. And there are chances that the intensity of rainfall will increase in the state in the next 48 hours,” said Hosalikar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Poor rainfall in Shivajingar

IMD revealed that this year, Shivajinagar area has received poor rainfall between July 1 and July 10 as compared to the same period last year. In 2022, the area received over 4 mm rainfall on all 10 days. This year, out of 10, only three days reported over 4 mm rainfall in Shivajinagar - July 1( 20.4mm), July 3(7.9 mm), and July 6 (4.3 mm).