Intensity of cyclones in Arabian sea has increased: IITM study

PUNE The average lifetime maximum intensity of cyclones in the Arabian Sea has increased significantly, revealed a study published by scientists at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). The paper titled, ‘Ocean atmosphere interaction during tropical cyclones in the north Indian Ocean’ was published in the Earth Science Reviews.

The study found that cyclones observed in the pre-monsoon season between 1980 and 1990 had speeds of around 54.2 knots. Whereas cyclones observed in the pre-monsoon season between 2000 and 2019 had average speeds of 75 knots. The months of March, April and May are considered the pre-monsoon season. A similar trend was seen in post-monsoon cyclones. The study revealed that the maximum intensity of cyclones observed between 1980 and 1999 was 53.2 knots. Whereas the maximum intensity of cyclones observed between 2000 and 2019 was 65 knots. The months of October, November and December after the withdrawal of the monsoon are considered the post-monsoon season.

M K Roxy, scientist at IITM and author of the paper said that 4% of the total cyclones occur in the Bay of Bengal and less than 2% occur in the Arabian Sea. “The total number of cyclones in the north Indian Ocean is less than 6% only, but accounts for more than 80% of the global fatalities due to cyclones,” said Roxy. He added that the findings of the study clearly point out that oceans are warming due to climate change. “Rapid warming in the north Indian Ocean, associated with global warming, tends to enhance the heat flux from the ocean to the atmosphere and favours the rapid intensification of cyclones. Monitoring and forecasting rapid intensification is a challenge, particularly due to gaps in in-situ ocean observations,” said Roxy.

Vineet Kumar Singh, one of the authors of the study, said that the study has revealed that in the pre-monsoon season, every fourth cyclone intensifies to the powerful cyclone category three or more, which has wind speed of 95 knots or more. In the post-monsoon season, every seventh cyclone intensifies to category three or more. Singh further added that accumulated cyclone energy has doubled in the Arabian Sea in recent decades. “In the pre-monsoon season, it has increased from 3.8 knots in the period between 1980 and 1999 to 7.19 knots in the period between 2000 and 2019. Whereas in the post-monsoon season, it has increased from 2.55 knots in the period between 1980 and 1999 to 5.44 knots in the period between 2000 and 2019,” said Kumar.

Weather Points

Between 1980 and 2019

North Indian Ocean cyclones contributed 6% of annual global tropical cyclone frequency.

Pre-monsoon season

Every 4th cyclone intensifies to powerful cyclone category 3 and more with wind speed greater than 95 knots.

Post-monsoon season

Every 7th cyclone intensifies to category three or more.

Accumulated cyclone energy

Pre-monsoon-- 1980 to 1999-- 3.8 knots

Pre--monsoon--2000 to 2019--7.19 knots

Post-monsoon-- 1980 to 1999--2.55 knots

Post-monsoon--2000 to 2019--5.44 knots

Average lifetime maximum intensity of Arabian Sea cyclones

Pre-monsoon-- 1980 to 1999--54.2 knots

Pre-monsoon--2000 to 2019—75 knots

Post-monsoon-- 1980 to 1999-- 53.2 knots

Post-monsoon--2000 to 2019—65 knots