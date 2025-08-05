Inter-caste couple attacked, woman kidnapped in Khed

An inter-caste couple was attacked, and the woman kidnapped by her relatives in Kharpudi village in Khed tehsil of Pune district on Sunday, according to the police. Vishwanath, an advocate, and Prajakta, an engineer, had been living in Kharpudi village since last 11 months. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The couple, Vishwanath Gosavi and Prajakta Gosavi, had married against the wishes of their family. Vishwanath, an advocate, and Prajakta, an engineer, had been living in Kharpudi village since last 11 months.

According to the police, Prajakta’s family allegedly assaulted Vishwanath and forcibly abducted Prajakta on Sunday. The incident shot by an onlooker went viral on social media.

The Khed police have registered a case against 15 people, including Prajakta’s brother and mother.

Subhash Chavan, inspector, Khed Police Station, said, “We have rescued the women. Her parents claimed that they wanted to ‘counsel’ her.”