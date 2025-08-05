Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Inter-caste couple attacked, woman kidnapped in Khed

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 07:14 am IST

An inter-caste couple in Pune was attacked and the woman abducted by her family. Police have arrested 15 people; the woman has been rescued.

An inter-caste couple was attacked, and the woman kidnapped by her relatives in Kharpudi village in Khed tehsil of Pune district on Sunday, according to the police.

Vishwanath, an advocate, and Prajakta, an engineer, had been living in Kharpudi village since last 11 months. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Vishwanath, an advocate, and Prajakta, an engineer, had been living in Kharpudi village since last 11 months. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The couple, Vishwanath Gosavi and Prajakta Gosavi, had married against the wishes of their family. Vishwanath, an advocate, and Prajakta, an engineer, had been living in Kharpudi village since last 11 months.

According to the police, Prajakta’s family allegedly assaulted Vishwanath and forcibly abducted Prajakta on Sunday. The incident shot by an onlooker went viral on social media.

The Khed police have registered a case against 15 people, including Prajakta’s brother and mother.

Subhash Chavan, inspector, Khed Police Station, said, “We have rescued the women. Her parents claimed that they wanted to ‘counsel’ her.”

News / Cities / Pune / Inter-caste couple attacked, woman kidnapped in Khed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On