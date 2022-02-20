Inter-ward contest to better Swachh ranking; Aundh, Shivajinagar, nagar road gain top spots

PUNE To improve the Swachh Bharat rankings of Pune, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had announced an inter-ward cleanliness survey, wherein 15 wards were ranked in five categories- schools, hospitals, hotels, government offices, market associations and resident welfare associations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ketki Gadge, from PMCs solid waste management department said, “We have been conducting the inter-ward Swachh ranking every three months since 2017, however, due to Covid, the central government has decided to hold it only once hence forth. This year we began the assessment in December 2021, where common people or citizens as well as the above mentioned institutions can participate. This year, the survey is done under the umbrella of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, to gauge cleanliness, hygiene, and sanitation.”

This ward-level survey helps to develop and showcase initiatives and innovations with reference to solid waste management. “The objective of the competition is to encourage large scale citizen participation, promote awareness towards garbage free and open defecation free cities, institutionalise existing systems through online processes and create awareness about the importance of working together towards making the city a better place to live in,” added Gadge.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The rankings are based on the parameters decided by the PMC whereupon the organisation activities related to solid waste management, sanitation segregation of waste generated in the premises, cleanliness,usability, user friendliness, availability of water etc,were judged by a panel of experts.