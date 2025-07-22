Intruder stabs to death man at home, cops arrest him

PUNE: A 25-year-old man was killed in a knife attack by an unknown assailant at his home in Parvati Darshan. The incident was reported on Monday at 9:15am. The deceased has been identified as Danish Siddiqui and the accused as Dinesh Prabhakar Kshirsagar, 35, a native of Yavatmal. (Shutterstock)

According to Parvati Police, Danish ran a small food cart, selling dabeli snacks. On the morning of the incident, finding the front door of Danish’s house open, Dinesh entered the house and came face-to-face with him. A scuffle broke out, during which the accused stabbed Danish in the neck with a knife, causing serious injuries.

Danish was rushed to a private hospital near Swargate, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Parvati Police launched a search operation and caught the accused near Satara Road. Fresh bloodstains were found on his clothes. Police suspect the attacker to be mentally unstable, as he was giving confusing reasons about why he killed Danish.

“The accused and deceased were not known to each other. When the accused entered the house, Danish, who was on the ground floor, confronted him. In a fit of rage, the accused attacked and killed Danish,” said Nandkumar Gaikwad, senior inspector at the Parvati Police Station.

Police have found out that the accused, who was unmarried, had left his home in Yavatmal six months ago. However, they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder.