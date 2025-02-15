Irrigation department warns to cut city’s water supply starting February 25  

The irrigation department has issued a notice to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to pay the outstanding ₹726 crore or face water cuts starting February 25. Last month, the department had warned the civic body to pay dues for lifting water from the dam or face consequences. Now, considering the inaction on the part of PMC, Khadakwasla project executive engineer S Y Kurhade issued the notice on February 13. During his visit to the city last month, irrigation minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil was critical of PMC for being lax about the water issue. (HT PHOTO)

Commenting on the same, Kurhade said, “Since 2005, the Pune Municipal Corporation has been lifting 11.5 TMC water from the Khadakwasla reservoir and the civic body owes ₹726 crore for the same. If the PMC fails to repay the dues, the irrigation department will cut the city’s water supply step by step.”

For many years, the PMC and the irrigation department have been at odds over the dues, with the PMC stating that the irrigation department charged additional fees that the civic body did not accept.

Commenting on the topic, civic activist Vivek Velenkar said, “First, the irrigation department would issue a notice, and then political leaders in Pune would raise their voices, and the notice would be withdrawn. The political leaders used to claim credit for it. Instead, all parties involved should sit down and resolve this matter permanently.”

PMC water department head Nandkishor Jagtap said, “PMC did not accept this due amount as the irrigation department’s calculations are incorrect. We filed a petition with the Maharashtra water tribunal regarding this issue. This is a recurring issue every year and needs to be addressed permanently.”

During his visit to the city last month, irrigation minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil was critical of PMC for being lax about the water issue. Stressing the need for sustainable water management practices, Vikhe Patil urged PMC to justify their demand for additional water.

After the meeting, Vikhe Patil remarked, “It is the responsibility of municipal corporations to utilise sewage water. The municipal corporations are using an easy method to request additional water from the irrigation department and claim agricultural water. However, from now on, municipal corporations must purify sewage water before releasing it for reuse.”