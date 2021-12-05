Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IT staffers want to continue WFH in light of Omicron in Pune, PCMC

With seven cases of the Omicron variant of the Sars-Cov-2 virus confirmed in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, employees in the city’s IT-sector, who were planning to resume work from offices, want to now continue with work from home (WFH)
(Representational image) (Shutterstock)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 11:37 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

With seven cases of the Omicron variant of the Sars-Cov-2 virus confirmed in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, employees in the city’s IT-sector, who were planning to resume work from offices, want to now continue with work from home (WFH).

A group of employees have sent a petition to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray stating that IT firms should not force employees to work from office.

In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, as many as 40% of employees are working from offices.

“Companies have made their own standard operating procedures, allowing three days of work from office and three days from home. Now with cases of the new variant coming up, we want 100% work from home like it was during the first wave,” said Aakash Kadgale, a software engineer, who works at the Hinjewadi IT park.

Employees claim companies in Europe, Middle East and Africa have already delayed mandatory return to offices, so in India as well it should not be made compulsory.

