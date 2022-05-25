Jailors son murdered by five persons at Hadapsar gliding centre

PUNE A jailor’s son was hacked to death by five persons including a woman on Tuesday night, said police officials.

The victim has been identified as Giridhar alias Girish Uttareshwar Gaikwad (21) who is the son of a jailor posted at Amravati Jail. His elder brother Nikhil Kumar Uttareshwar Gaikwad ( 27) has lodged an FIR in this case. Giridhar, his mother and brother reside in Uruli Kanchan. The deceased was a first-year student at a city college, said officials.

According to the complaint, Giridhar received a call around 9 pm on Tuesday night and immediately left the house. He did not return home. When the brother tried to reach him, his cell phone was switched off. Later they were informed of his murder at Hadapsar gliding centre.

According to an eyewitness, Giridhar was stabbed by four men and one woman, who escaped after committing the crime. He witnessed the crime while out on a walk, said police.

DCP ( Zone V) Namrata Patil said, “The accused woman is married and stays with her mother. When her husband visited Pune he happened to check her phone. He found that the deceased and his wife were constantly in touch and suspected them. The woman later called Giridhar to Hadapsar, where she, along with her husband, brother and two other friends, attacked Giridhar with sharp weapons. The woman and her brother have been detained, while the three others are absconding.”

Preliminary investigation states that the woman who is in her twenties was in touch with the deceased. She had solemnised a love marriage with another classmate. Giridhar and the woman too were classmates and were in touch with each other. The husband was annoyed that she was in touch with Giridhar and had earlier warned her to stay away from him.

A case under IPC section 302 ( murder ) has been lodged at Hadapsar police station against all the accused.