Jailors son murdered by five persons at Hadapsar gliding centre
PUNE A jailor’s son was hacked to death by five persons including a woman on Tuesday night, said police officials.
The victim has been identified as Giridhar alias Girish Uttareshwar Gaikwad (21) who is the son of a jailor posted at Amravati Jail. His elder brother Nikhil Kumar Uttareshwar Gaikwad ( 27) has lodged an FIR in this case. Giridhar, his mother and brother reside in Uruli Kanchan. The deceased was a first-year student at a city college, said officials.
According to the complaint, Giridhar received a call around 9 pm on Tuesday night and immediately left the house. He did not return home. When the brother tried to reach him, his cell phone was switched off. Later they were informed of his murder at Hadapsar gliding centre.
According to an eyewitness, Giridhar was stabbed by four men and one woman, who escaped after committing the crime. He witnessed the crime while out on a walk, said police.
DCP ( Zone V) Namrata Patil said, “The accused woman is married and stays with her mother. When her husband visited Pune he happened to check her phone. He found that the deceased and his wife were constantly in touch and suspected them. The woman later called Giridhar to Hadapsar, where she, along with her husband, brother and two other friends, attacked Giridhar with sharp weapons. The woman and her brother have been detained, while the three others are absconding.”
Preliminary investigation states that the woman who is in her twenties was in touch with the deceased. She had solemnised a love marriage with another classmate. Giridhar and the woman too were classmates and were in touch with each other. The husband was annoyed that she was in touch with Giridhar and had earlier warned her to stay away from him.
A case under IPC section 302 ( murder ) has been lodged at Hadapsar police station against all the accused.
TMC ally Gorkha leader Bimal Gurung opposes Mamata’s Darjeeling poll plan
More than a year after dumping his old ally Bharatiya Janata Party, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) president Bimal Gurung started an indefinite fast in Darjeeling on Wednesday to oppose chief minister Mamata Banerjee's plans to hold the Gorkha Territorial Administration polls in June. Darjeeling and surrounding areas come under the jurisdiction of the semi-autonomous GTA council which is entrusted with local development.
Ransomware attack delays SpiceJet flights at Pune airport
Pune: Three early morning SpiceJet flights were delayed at Pune airport on Wednesday as the airline's system was hit by a ransomware attack disrupting schedule of flights at multiple locations. Pune airport authorities said that other airlines functioned as per schedule. Amit Gorey tweeted, “SG8937 is delayed at Pune airport only. It was scheduled to leave Pune at 6:40. All passengers are here and the crew is still getting aircraft ready.”
More cane diverted for ethanol production this year as compared to previous year, data shows
In 2020-21, at least 20.07 lakh million tonnes of sugarcane was diverted for ethanol making and in this year's season, a total of 34.08 LMT was diverted for the same across the country. In Maharashtra, 7.12 LMT of sugarcane was diverted for ethanol making in 2020-21 and 11.29 LMT in 2021-22 (till May 15). Experts say that the recent central and state government policies will help to increase ethanol production in the country.
Centre’s decision to limit export will not impact Maha’s sugar economy much
PUNE The centre's decision to limit the export of sugar may not impact Maharashtra's sugar economy much even as the state has registered record production this year and sugar mills are still working to crush the remaining sugarcane, experts said. According to the Maharashtra sugar commissionerate, the state has so far produced 146 lakh million tonne of sugar, which is an all-time high and 25% higher than the previous year.
Complaint in court for uncontrolled crowd at Taj Mahal during Urs
Agra :: A complaint was filed in the court of the chief judicial magistrate here against the superintending archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India office and vice chairman of Agra Development Authority for violation of Supreme Court guidelines, in view of heavy crowd at the Taj Mahal during the three-day Urs of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan recently.
