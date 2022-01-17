Jan 5-16: 298 cases of mask violations in PMC, Rs1.52L collected in fines

PUNE Amidst the rising Covid-19 cases in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has marginally increased its action against the mask violators since January 5.

According to the PMC data till January 16, the corporation has recorded 298 cases of mask violation since January 5, among which 296 of them have been fined. A total of ₹1,52,000 fine has been collected.

On January 5, PMC recorded ten cases of mask violation, which was only the second time in two months that the number has reached two digits.

On January 7 recorded the highest cases of mask violation and fines levied on mask violators since July 14, 2021, with 50 people fined for not wearing masks.

“PMC officials should be stricter in implementing the guidelines that have been set,” said Sanjeev Wavare, PMC assistant medical officer of health.

“This omicron variant spreads quickly, so the rise is Covid cases is nothing unexpected. The cases are likely to rise in the next two weeks as well,” Wavare said.

The number of cases of mask violation recorded by PMC was considerably higher during the second wave with a daily average of around 107 such cases between March 1 and June 30.

Although PMC has stepped up its action against mask violators in January as compared to December, the daily average is still around 18 cases in January so far.

December recorded an average of fewer than five cases of mask violations in public places every day.

Since January 5, only two days have recorded less than ten cases of mask violation, which are January 9 and 16, according to the PMC data.

A total of ₹1,52,000 fine has been collected by the PMC from citizens for not wearing masks till January 16, which is almost twice as much collected in December, ₹77,260.

According to the data, no Covid-appropriate behaviour has been flouted in cinema halls since January 1 and only three times Covid-19 norms have been violated in restaurants.

According to Wavare, strict actions should be taken against the hotels and restaurants which are open after 10pm and are not following the 50% capacity guideline.