Johns Hopkins institute awards Cyrus Poonawalla
The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health awarded the Dean’s Medal to Cyrus S Poonawalla, chairman, Serum Institute of India (SII), for his work in developing and delivering affordable vaccines and contributing to the Indian biosciences industry for decades.
The honour was presented to Poonawalla during a convocation ceremony on May 21, 2022.
Past award winners include social justice advocate Cheryl Dorsey, Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Laurie Garrett and former Baltimore Health Commissioner Leana Wen.
SII, the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines, was founded by Poonawalla in Pune in 1966.
-
No Covid deaths in Pune for almost a month
It would be close to a month now that the Pune district has not reported a single death due to Covid-19. The last official death was reported on April 29, 2022, as per the state health department report. This is the longest period since the district has not reported any casualties due to the infection since the beginning of the pandemic.
-
Maha clocks over 400 cases after 77 days
Mumbai After a gap of 77 days, Maharashtra clocked over 400 Covid cases as it recorded 470 new infections on Wednesday. On March 10, the state had crossed 400-mark with 452 cases. No deaths were reported in the state. Mumbai reported 295 new cases. The state's active case count climbed to 2,175 on Wednesday. Besides Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Pimpri-Chinchwad reported a chunk of the fresh cases on Wednesday.
-
Gurugram’s mercury to rise gradually but light rain expected on weekend: IMD
The city is likely to witness cloudy skies for the next few days, but there is no likelihood of rain until the weekend, the India Meteorological Department predicted on Wednesday, adding that due to the rainfall earlier this week, the mercury is also likely to remain a few notches lower than normal.
-
Illegal shops, structures demolished in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 2 after residents’ complaints
An enforcement team of department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday demolished illegal commercial establishments over eight to nine plots along Dakshin Marg in DLF Phase II, said the officials. The drive was conducted after the DTCP received several complaints from the residents regarding commercial usage — establishment of shops, dhabas, vends among others — of residential plots in the area, said the officials.
-
Court seeks clarifications over plea related to Krishna Janmabhoomi
AGRA A petition seeking permission to file suit in representative capacity and to restrain the Muslim community from offering prayers at Shahi Eidgah next to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi was on Wednesday taken up for hearing in the court of additional district judge (court no. 07), Mathura.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics