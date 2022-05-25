Johns Hopkins institute awards Cyrus Poonawalla

The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health awarded the Dean’s Medal to Cyrus S Poonawalla, chairman, Serum Institute of India (SII), for his work in developing and delivering affordable vaccines and contributing to the Indian biosciences industry for decades.

The honour was presented to Poonawalla during a convocation ceremony on May 21, 2022.

Past award winners include social justice advocate Cheryl Dorsey, Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Laurie Garrett and former Baltimore Health Commissioner Leana Wen.

SII, the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines, was founded by Poonawalla in Pune in 1966.