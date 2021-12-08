Joint director held in health dept recruitment paper leak case

PUNE Mahesh Botle, Joint Director (Non-Technical), National Health Mission in Mumbai was arrested from Mumbai by Pune police cybercrime cell in the health department paper leak case.

“We are bringing him from Mumbai tonight (Wednesday). He was part of the team that set the paper and took it in a pen drive and passed it on to Prashant Badgire. Badgire sold it further (for a premium),” said Bhagyashree Navatake, deputy commissioner of police, cyber-crime cell and Economic offence wing (EOW) of Pune police.

Prashant Shankarrao Badgire, 50, chief administration officer of Latur public health department was remanded to police custody till December 11 along with 4 others on Tuesday by a local court in Pune.

With the arrest of Botle, the number of people arrested in the case has risen to 12. This investigation is happening in light of a statement issued by the state health department that there was no leak in the examination. The state health department had issued this statement in light of the complaints raised by aspirants.

This is the second such case in which insider government officials have turned out to be the main source of paper leaks. While in one case the source was identified as a mid-level Indian Army officer, in the current case it is a joint director who was setting the paper, said officials

In both the cases, the recruitment examinations are not of officer-level recruitment but that of entry-level staff - soldier in case of army exam and posts like lab assistant, ward boy, midwives, etc in case of health department. However, in wake of the army leak investigation, a leak was also detected in the officer-cadet recruitment exam held by Services Selection Board, said officials.

Lieutenant Colonel Preetsingh Sartajsingh Bedi was found to be the mastermind in the paper leak case. Bedi was posted in Delhi and was the 12th arrest in the case along with two Major-rank officers, some serving civilian staff, retired staff members, and private coaching class owners.

The information was provided to the Pune police by the military intelligence officials in time for the scheduled examination on February 28. The police worked on the tip and the exam was cancelled after which two separate cases were registered by the police. The joint operation revealed that question papers of the common entrance exam for recruitment of general duty soldiers were being sold for ₹4-5 lakh.

