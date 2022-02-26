Jumbo hospitals in Pune to be dismantled after March 1

PUNE As Covid-19 cases have seen a sharp decline with drop in positivity rate and fatalities, the state government has decided to dismantle jumbo hospitals in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Both hospitals have already stopped admitting patients although the structure is still in place for which Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation is paying heavy rent.

According to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, the contractor for the two facilities will be informed on February 28 when the term ends, about not renewing the contract of the existing structure. The dismantling work can start from March 1, he said.

“We had set up jumbo facilities in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Today we have decided to dismantle them and, accordingly, the private firm which has set up these hospitals will be conveyed on February 28,” said Pawar on Saturday during the Covid review meeting.

According to Pawar, the decision was taken considering increase in beds capacity at other government and private hospitals while Covid cases have fallen drastically.

Although Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol was absent at the meeting, Pawar said he along with others, including MLAs from the district, officials and doctors in the state task force have given consent for dismantling the two facilities.

The jumbo hospitals at the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) ground in Shivajinagar and Annasaheb Magar stadium in Chinchwad were set up during the first Covid wave in 2020 when Pune witnessed major spike in virus cases and fatalities. As the two facilities have ceased their operations, the beds will be reallocated at other hospitals in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural areas.

“The divisional commissioner, municipal commissioners of Pune and PCMC and other officials will take a call on shifting beds, oxygen units and ventilators at other places,” said Pawar.

Both the jumbo facilities have 800 beds with government spending over ₹200 crore so far. The two medical units were in controversy over lack of management at the initial level.

“Once the two units are dismantled, we will restore the original status of the two grounds,” said Pawar. When asked what if there is another surge of Covid cases, Pawar said, “We will see if such a situation emerges in future. But we have already increased medical infrastructure substantially at various public and private hospitals.”

Reopening of nursery schools from March 2

The state government has decided to reopen nursery schools in Pune from March 2 as Covid cases have seen a sharp decline, according to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

Students of parents who have given consent will be allowed to attend nursery to senior kindergarten classes from March 2. “We have decided to allow nursery schools as well to start physical activities from March 2. Only those parents willing to send their children will be allowed,” said Pawar.

PMC extends garden timings

The PMC on Saturday extended garden timings by an hour after Ajit Pawar directed municipal authorities to do so. Residents were irked as timings were not been extended. “I will ask them to increase the garden timings by an hour,” said Pawar. While earlier, gardens in the city were allowed to function till 9am and 7pm, they will now stay open till 10 am and 8pm.