Pune zilla parishad (ZP) has decided to grant admission to meritorious students from rural areas at its newly established Jyoti Savitri International School in Khanavdi village, 40 kilometres from Pune, of Purandar tehsil. The school, named after social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, is set up at the place where the social reformer couple hailed from. Jyoti Savitri school to offer education to rural toppers in Pune district

The students will receive quality education modelled on the lines of Navodaya Vidyalayas, said officials.

Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) provide quality education to students belonging to rural areas with residential facility.

According to the Pune ZP officials, the residential school will offer education from kindergarten (balwadi) to Class 12 from the upcoming academic year 2026-27. The school will follow the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum. As part of its admissions process, the school will give priority to students from Class 5 and Class 8 who have featured in the merit list of the state scholarship examinations. The selected students will be provided free education, hostel facilities, meals, digital learning tools, and career guidance from Class 6 through Class 12.

In the recently announced scholarship results, 125 students from Pune district were featured in the merit list, with 68 from Class 5, of which 47 are studying in various zilla parishad schools. These students will be eligible for admission to the Khanavdi school in the next academic year. While admission to the school will be voluntary, zilla parishad aims to bring these talented students together to offer them a high-quality, focused academic environment.

Gajanan Patil, chief executive officer, Pune Zilla Parishad, said, “The school has been envisioned as a landmark step towards improving rural education outcomes by nurturing meritorious students in a structured, resource-rich, and supportive residential environment.”