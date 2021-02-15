“Kanada Kafila” workshop to be main feature of “Vasantotsav 2021”

Pune: Special workshop “Kanada Kafila” under its “Vasantotsav Vimarsh” will be the highlight of “Vasantotsav” this year. The cultural event is organised on the occasion of late classical singer Vasantrao Deshpande’s birth centenary celebrations by Dr Vasantrao Deshpande Pratishthan.

The event will be held at Jyotsna Bhole Sabhagruha, Hirabaug, from 5:30 pm to 9 pm on Thursday (February 18). The workshop will be open for all on first come, first served basis.

Offering the audience a feast of diverse music this year, the 14th edition of “Vasantotsav” will be held from February 19 to February 21.

Speaking about the “Vasantotsav Vimarsh” initiative, Rahul Deshpande, classical singer and grandson of Vasantrao Deshpande, said, “Every year, a lecture on music or a workshop is organised during “Vasantotsav Vimarsh”. This year, it will be “Kanada Kafila”. All music students, artists and aficionados will get free access with hygiene and safety precautions in place.”

The special workshop will showcase varieties of Raga Kanada. The first part will consist of a lecture with guided listening session by renowned musicologist Chaitanya Kunte. In the second part, Pt Sudheer Pote, a veteran vocalist of Jaipur Gharana, will demonstrate some rare varieties and Bandish in Kanada Ang Ragas. He will be accompanied by Milind Pote (tabla) and Saumitra Kshirsagar (harmonium).

PIFF in online, theatre format

The online registration for the upcoming 19th Pune International Film Festival (PIFF), which will be held from March 4 to March 11, will begin from Tuesday (February 16). Film enthusiasts will also be able to do spot registration beginning Thursday (February 25). This year, the annual film festival organised by Pune Film Foundation and Government of Maharashtra will be held online and in theatres and the registration will be different for both the platforms.

The registration fee for participation in online festival will be Rs500 and 26 selected films will be shown. Those visiting theatres will be able to see about 150 films by paying ₹600.

This year, the films will be shown on seven screens at three venues, including PVR on Senapati Bapat road, National Film Archive of India (NFAI) on Law College road and Inox in Camp.

The online registration will be available on www.piffindia.com from February 16, while spot registration will be done at the screening venues, including PVR, NFAI and Inox, from 11 am to 7.30 pm from February 25 onwards, according to the organisers.