Karni Sena member booked for derogatory comments about Constitution

PUNE: A member of the Karni Sena from Raigad was booked for making derogatory comments about the constitution of India. The accused was booked after a man from Raigad lodged a complaint to this effect.

The accused was identified as Ajay Singh Sengar, a resident of New Panvel in Raigad. The complainant, Prabhakar Shaba Kamble, 47, is also a resident of Raigad.

Allegedly, Sengar was heard saying on a You Tube channel that India needs to disown its Gandhian and Ambedkarite ways and adopt the ways of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap instead. Sengar claimed that a photograph of Mughal emperor Akbar was etched with respect in the Indian constitution since independence which is why the constitution needs to be changed, as per the complaint in the matter.

Both the complainant and the accused are residents of Raigad but the You Tube video in which Sengar is seen making the said comments was recorded in Pimpri-Chinchwad, according to the police.

“We have sent him a notice under section 41 (1) (d) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and asked him to remain present whenever the investigation requires him to be,” said assistant police inspector Toufik Sayyed of Chikhali police station, who is investigating the case.

A case has been registered against Sengar at the Chikhali police station under section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act, 1971.