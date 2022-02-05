Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Karni Sena member booked for derogatory comments about Constitution
pune news

Karni Sena member booked for derogatory comments about Constitution

A member of the Karni Sena from Raigad was booked for making derogatory comments about the constitution of India
A member of the Karni Sena from Raigad was booked for making derogatory comments about the constitution of India. (HT (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Feb 05, 2022 12:10 AM IST
ByHTC

PUNE: A member of the Karni Sena from Raigad was booked for making derogatory comments about the constitution of India. The accused was booked after a man from Raigad lodged a complaint to this effect.

The accused was identified as Ajay Singh Sengar, a resident of New Panvel in Raigad. The complainant, Prabhakar Shaba Kamble, 47, is also a resident of Raigad.

Allegedly, Sengar was heard saying on a You Tube channel that India needs to disown its Gandhian and Ambedkarite ways and adopt the ways of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap instead. Sengar claimed that a photograph of Mughal emperor Akbar was etched with respect in the Indian constitution since independence which is why the constitution needs to be changed, as per the complaint in the matter.

Both the complainant and the accused are residents of Raigad but the You Tube video in which Sengar is seen making the said comments was recorded in Pimpri-Chinchwad, according to the police.

RELATED STORIES

“We have sent him a notice under section 41 (1) (d) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and asked him to remain present whenever the investigation requires him to be,” said assistant police inspector Toufik Sayyed of Chikhali police station, who is investigating the case.

A case has been registered against Sengar at the Chikhali police station under section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act, 1971.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Winter Olympic
Lok Sabha today
Basant Panchami 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP