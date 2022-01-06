Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karvenagar postmaster killed in accident in Dhayari

The woman was heading to work on a two-wheeler at 9:40am and was not wearing a helmet when the accident happened
The postmaster of Karvenagar post office was killed in a collision with a tanker truck in Dhayari on Thursday morning. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Published on Jan 06, 2022
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The postmaster of Karvenagar post office was killed in a collision with a tanker truck in Dhayari on Thursday morning.

The deceased woman has been identified as Vrushali Vishwanath Tambe, 53, a resident of Raikarmala in Dhayari located at a short distance from where she was killed. The truck driver was identified as Mahavir Mhasal, 35, a resident of Ambegaon, Katraj.

The woman was heading to work on a two-wheeler at 9:40am and was not wearing a helmet when the accident happened.

“We have given him a notice and asked him to be present tomorrow. The truck hit her from behind and she fell down and the rear tyre of truck ran over her head, killing her instantly,” said police inspector (crime) Pramod Waghmare of Sinhgad road police station.

A case has been registered at Sinhgad road police station against the driver.

