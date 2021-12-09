Katraj residents protest poor state of Jambhulwadi road

PUNE Frustrated with a daily struggle to pass through the Jambhulwadi road, starting from Dattanagar chowk, a protest was held on Thursday morning by citizens in Katraj, over the bad conditions. For the last many years concretisation of this road has not been done and often, there are accidents.

“The entire road stretch has been dug up, hundreds of potholes and mud is lying all over and citizens risk their lives while traveling on this stretch. Daily there are small mishaps like bikes slipping and now the citizens are demanding immediate repair of this road,” said Shankar Beldare, president of the Siddhivinayak Cultural and Educational Association in Katraj.

At least 50 citizens and members of various citizens groups gathered at the Dattangar chowk at around 10 am and protested against the bad condition of the road. A few months ago in one of the serious accidents on this road, a two-wheeler rider lost his leg after an accident with a heavy vehicle.

“We protested at the Dattanagar chowk and have given a memorandum to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) road department in this regard. If there is no action taken soon, then the protest will be made more aggressive in coming days,” added Beldare.

In last 10 years this entire Jambhulwadi road stretch of 5kms has developed into a residential area. At least 50 small and big residential housing societies have come up on this road, and 20,000 residents live here. It is one of the major roads in the Katraj area, which connects various localities like Bharati Vidyapeeth, Ambegaon Budruk and Jambhulwadi.

Another resident Kishore Swami said, “For my office work I daily travel on bike and feel afraid to go by this road. Due to the rains in last week the roads have become slippery with lot of potholes.The road needs an urgent repairing work as daily thousands of people including women, children and elderly people travel through it.”