Katraj zoo preparing to welcome zebra, giraffe

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-run Rajiv Gandhi zoo at Katraj is preparing to welcome a zebra and a giraffe, and has put forward a proposal for erecting a duct for the zebra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The head of the garden department of the PMC, Ashok Ghorpade, said, “We got a nod from the central zoo authority to house a zebra and a giraffe in Katraj zoo. We are keeping the infrastructure ready to welcome the animals. We have even kept aside a budgetary provision of Rs1.5 crore to import them from other countries into the Katraj zoo.”

The central zoo authority has already given its nod to the PMC’s proposal to import a zebra into the Katraj zoo. As the zebra is likely to arrive soon, the garden department has now put a proposal before the standing committee to erect a duct for the zebra at a cost of Rs1.35 crore. The tendering process has been completed with five bidders having participated in it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajiv Gandhi zoo director Rajkumar Jadhav said, “We had submitted the proposal to keep a zebra in the zoo and erect a duct for it. The proposal got an in-principle nod and we are keeping the infrastructure ready for it.”

In addition to a duct for the zebra, the zoo has demanded a separate duct for its four chausinghas (four-horned antelopes). “We are erecting a duct for the chausinghas for citizens to be able to see them,” Jadhav said.

“We need to keep the infrastructue ready before the animals (zebra and giraffe) arrive at the zoo. It will be ready in the next few days,” said Ghorpade.