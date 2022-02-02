Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Keshav Gholve, ex-deputy mayor of PCMC arrested for extortion, cheating shopkeepers
Keshav Gholve, ex-deputy mayor of PCMC arrested for extortion, cheating shopkeepers

Gholve and his accomplices took ₹1,200 every year in the name of charges for getting alternative shops
Keshav Gholve, Corporator and former deputy mayor of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), has been arrested along with four others for extortion of local shopkeepers in Pimpri.
Published on Feb 02, 2022 11:10 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Keshav Gholve, Corporator and former deputy mayor of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), has been arrested along with four others for extortion of local shopkeepers in Pimpri.

“We have arrested them all and have them in custody till February 4,” said senior police inspector Shankar Awtade of Pimpri police station.

The others booked with Gholve have been identified as Hasrat Ali Shaikh, 3, Ramdarshan Suryabhan Yadav, 47, Ghanshyam Rajaram Yadav, 49, and Keshav Pannalal Yadav, 36, according to the police.

The police submitted to a court in Pimpri that Gholve and his accomplices took 1,200 every year in the name of charges for getting alternative shops as some shops were falling in the metro construction route. Along with the annual 1,200 since 2019, all the accused also took 55,000 from the shopowners and were now demanding a higher amount.

A case under Sections 384 (extortion), 386, 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Pimpri police station.

