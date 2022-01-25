Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Khadki Ammunition Factory official injured in accident
pune news

Khadki Ammunition Factory official injured in accident

PUNE An official at the Ammunition Factory in Khadki was injured in an accident on Monday afternoon
An official at the Ammunition Factory in Khadki was injured in an accident on Monday afternoon. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 04:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE An official at the Ammunition Factory in Khadki was injured in an accident on Monday afternoon. The injured official has been identified as DR Thakre, a junior works manager.

“It is to intimate that, an accident took place in one of the production section during afternoon on January 24, 2022 at Ammunition Factory Khadki, Pune, during drying of explosives in which Shri DR Thakre, junior works manager/technical (chemical) got injured and is hospitalised,” read a statement from the Pune defence authorities.

No other person has been injured in the explosion. A departmental enquiry has been ordered in order to determine the cause of the accident, said officials

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid-19 review meet
Republic Day
National Voters' Day today
National Tourism Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP