Khadki Ammunition Factory official injured in accident

Published on Jan 25, 2022 04:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE An official at the Ammunition Factory in Khadki was injured in an accident on Monday afternoon. The injured official has been identified as DR Thakre, a junior works manager.

“It is to intimate that, an accident took place in one of the production section during afternoon on January 24, 2022 at Ammunition Factory Khadki, Pune, during drying of explosives in which Shri DR Thakre, junior works manager/technical (chemical) got injured and is hospitalised,” read a statement from the Pune defence authorities.

No other person has been injured in the explosion. A departmental enquiry has been ordered in order to determine the cause of the accident, said officials

Tuesday, January 25, 2022
