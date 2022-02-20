Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Kidnapper had offered lift to 4-yr-old in Nov: Pune police

Pune police investigation into the abduction of four-year-old Svarnav Chavan has revealed that the kidnapper had given him lift in November last year
Published on Feb 20, 2022 11:22 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

Pune: Police investigation into the abduction of four-year-old Svarnav Chavan has revealed that the kidnapper had given him lift in November last year. Anti-extortion cell police inspector Balaji Pandhare said, “The kidnapper had given the child lift in November and during our interrogation this has come to the fore. We have prepared a sketch and further investigation is on in the case.”

The four-year-old boy was kidnapped from Baner on January 11 by an unknown two-wheeler rider. He was later released in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area. The kidnapper has still not been identified as he always wore a mask. Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta was unavailable for comments.

The CCTV had captured a two-wheeler rider taking him away. Later the kidnapper dropped the boy with a security guard of a building in Punawale. The guard found a phone number in the child’s bag and contacted his father who alerted the police. They reached the spot and brought Swarnav home around afternoon.

