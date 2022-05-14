Kidney swap case: Charity commissioner initiates enquiry against Ruby Hall Clinic

PUNE A day after the Pune city police booked 15 doctors and senior officials of Ruby Hall Clinic in the alleged kidney racket case, another enquiry has been initiated into the case by the charity commissioner. The joint charity commissioner has issued a letter to the hospital stating that in view of various media reports, the charity commission is initiating a suo moto inquiry into the case. Ruby Hall Clinic was the first to issue an official police complaint in the case as the complainant (woman donor) began approaching the media in connection with it.

A letter dated May 13 and signed by the joint charity commissioner, SM Bukke, states that the inspector of the office has been directed to carry out a detailed inquiry into the subject matter within the ambit of the MPT Act 1950 (Bombay Public Trusts Act, 1950) and the scheme framed by the honourable high court in the writ petition, and that the inquiry report must be submitted within 10 days from Friday, which is the date of the order. The charity commissioner has initiated action as the hospital is a charitable hospital run by the Grant Medical Foundation.

The letter states that the name of one of the trustees of the charitable hospital has also been included in the FIR which in itself is a grave matter. It would therefore be just and in the interest of justice to take cognisance of the note put up by the concerned superintendent of police and thus initiate suo moto action.

The hospital is already under the scanner of various agencies, including the state health department services, city police and also the high court (with respect to an ongoing case). The instant case pertains to a suspected kidney racket which came to light after the hospital where the transplant was carried out filed a complaint with the Koregaon park police station. The donor woman alleged that she was not the wife of one of the recipients and had agreed to donate her kidney to another family in exchange for a kidney to her supposed husband. However, it was later revealed that the man was not in fact her husband and that she had agreed to donate her kidney in return for Rs15 lakh. While swapping of live donor organs is legal and approved, it is illegal if any financial transaction takes place between the two parties. In this case, the transplant took place on March 24.