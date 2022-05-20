Kidney transplant malpractice case: ‘Govt action against Ruby Hall Clinic unfair’

PUNE As the investigation into Pune’s alleged kidney scam deepens, the racket seems to get murkier. While the government has been forced to take strict action against Ruby Hall Clinic where the transplant took place, the same is being condemned by various associations as ‘unfair’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, two more associations - the Indian Society of Organ Transplantation (ISOT) and the Indian Society of Nephrology (ISN) - joined hands to condemn the action taken by the government against the hospital.

Both associations said that the action against doctors for failing to verify the documents is unfair as they are not trained to do so. Both the societies said that the government must not take steps to discourage professional doctors from offering transplants to needy and deserving patients.

Dr Vivek Kute, secretary, ISOT, said, “As per the Indian Transplant Human Organ and Tissue Act (THOTA), professionals involved in organ transplant are only required to certify the medical fitness of the recipient and donor for the organ transplant. Organ transplant professionals are neither required to certify the relationship between the donor and recipient nor are they competent to assess the financial involvement between the donor and recipient. We together condemn the act of unnecessary harassment of doctors for act(s) for which they are not responsible. There are numerous documents seen and evaluated by the hospitals before undertaking an organ transplant and this is undertaken with all due precautions, knowing the implications of any wrong submissions. Despite that, there is a possibility of money being exchanged between the recipient and donor, and the falsification of documents.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both associations issued a statement that THOTA also provides for multiple clauses in consent forms which are required to be filled by the live donor which then need to be countersigned in front of the notary public making this an affidavit. The other documents to be submitted include proof of relationship, medical fitness certificate by the doctor and HLA/genetic matching by an independent lab for confirming the relationship in “near-related” donor as per THOTA. None of these documents have any similar statements as above. In the true spirit of the act, the intent is to present to the authorisation committee a case for helping the recipient who requires a life-saving transplant.

The statement further read, “Expecting the professional doctors involved in organ transplants to be able to conduct documentary diligence by scrutinising each and every document and spotting a fake or forged document with a forensic eye is something they are not trained in nor is it expected from them by the THOTA. Making an underlying assumption that those who fail to do so will be punished as abettors of crime and accomplices of criminals is a wrong-footed move which is very likely to have disastrous consequences for public health in general.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The associations also said that if such strict action against practising doctors continues, it is not unlikely that existing doctors who are trained to perform transplants may reduce their practice, and students of medicine may not opt for training in transplants and may look at less risky specialisations altogether.

Both the registered societies condemned the act of organ-commerce and unethical practices as reprehensible. “Thus, while we are confident that the state government and the union government will take strong steps to curb sale and trading of organs, we sincerely hope that the ministry of health and family welfare and the state health department, while taking the decision, will keep the principles of THOTA in letter and spirit and not discourage professional doctors from offering transplants to the needy and deserving patients altogether.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}