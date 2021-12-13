Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kirloskar Vasundhara International Film Festival to be telecast online from December 14

Indian scholar, environmental activist, food sovereignty advocate, ecofeminist Dr Vandana Shiva will inaugurate the festival and deliver an inaugural speech related to the theme
The 15th edition of Kirloskar Vasundhara International Film Festival (KVIFF) will be telecast online from Tuesday (December 14) through Friday (December 17). (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 10:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The 15th edition of Kirloskar Vasundhara International Film Festival (KVIFF) will be telecast online from Tuesday (December 14) through Friday (December 17). This year, the theme of the festival is ‘Nutritious Food, Flourishing Nature, Healthy Society’.

Indian scholar, environmental activist, food sovereignty advocate, ecofeminist Dr Vandana Shiva will inaugurate the festival and deliver an inaugural speech related to the theme.

Kirloskar Vasundhara has created 70 films which covers the various topics ranging from nutritious food, nature, health of society, human wildlife conflict, and climate smart farming. According to organisers, delegates from 18 destinations such as Sydney, Sharjah, France, Kenya, Kuwait, Nepal, Netherlands, South Korea, Sweden, Rome, Washington, London, Switzerland, California and more have registered.

During the festival, films will be telecast between 11 am to 3.30 pm and repeat telecast 6 pm to 10.30 pm. Organisers said the festival is free however entry by registration only.

