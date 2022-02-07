Kondhwa gets its first electric crematorium but still not operational

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PUNE While the residents of Kondhwa have finally got an electric crematorium, the same is yet to be operational despite being built and ready since the past two months
This is the first electric crematorium in the area located near the Khadi Machine chowk. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 09:46 PM IST
ByPrachi Bari

Shrinivas Kandul, head of the electric department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, “We were approached by the local corporator that till recently, there was only a traditional cremation ground in Kondhwa Khurd using wood but with the growing population, there was need for a proper electric crematorium hence the PMC built this one two months ago.” However, the electric crematorium is yet to be operational as it is awaiting a proper approach road, fresh water supply and drainage lines.

The civic team also visited other crematoriums, including an old one at Katraj. Thanks to an alert junior engineer of the PMC, a major disaster was averted as the chimney of the Katraj crematorium was on the verge of collapse and the electrical department crushed it in the nick of time on Saturday. The junior engineer in question, Vaibhav Ghule, said, “I had spotted a hole in the chimney due to excessive usage and emission of gases. I had alerted my department and today, the head of our department, Shrinivas Kandul, visited the crematorium next to the Katraj bus stop and decided to break down the chimney as an emergency to build a new one.”

The Katraj crematorium was built in 2008 and sees around three to four cremations every day. Two months ago, the PMC had built a new cremation ground with double gas systems next to the old one which will now be of use to the residents.

