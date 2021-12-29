Koregaon Park police station sans ramp facility for differently-abled

PUNE The newly built police station at Koregaon Park is one of the best police stations in the city other than the commissioner’s office, but it has failed to follow the rules of inclusivity as there is no ramp facility for differently-abled and senior citizens.

The space for the police station in lane number 4 was sanctioned in 2008, by the state government, given the increased crime rate and rapid urbanisation in Koregaon Park. The project took off after the German Bakery bomb blast in 2010, following which the district collector allotted 10 guntha land for the project in 2011.

“While the police are talking about the good work by the Bharosa cell to support senior citizens, how are they supposed to reach the station when there is no ramp facility or railing provided to climb the ten-odd stairs at the entrance in a semi-circular design at the Koregaon Park police station? Any senior citizen is bound to feel giddy and fall. In addition, Pune Police have barred the entry/exit of every person who is differently-abled without proving a ramp,” said Lisa Pingale, who had gone to the police station with her father who is a senior citizen.

According to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, it is mandatory that every government building must have a ramp facility giving due respect to disabled persons for ease in movement.

Anita Iyer Narayan, consultant accessibility, diversity and inclusion, founder and managing trustee, Ekansh Trust, said, “It will be difficult for disabled or senior citizens to use the staircase. The police need to put handrails in place, the flower pots have to be cleared and a ramp with at least one landing in between using slip-proof tiles. There have to be tactile markers for those who are visually impaired. There is simply no accessibility for disabled or for senior citizens.”

“The police need to be sensitised and some idea of sign language is essential. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and public works department (PWD) should not pass such design structures at all unless it is fully accessible,” she said.

The newly appointed police inspector Vinayak Vetal agreed that there is no ramp facility for easy accessibility for senior citizens and for differently-abled.

“I have just taken charge and yes, this police station does not have a ramp, but I will welcome suggestions from residents to rectify this,” he said.

Commissioner of Police, Amitabh Gupta, said, “We will do the needful at the earliest.”