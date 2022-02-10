Home / Cities / Pune News / Labourer crushed under ST bus, driver gets bail
Labourer crushed under ST bus, driver gets bail

The man was riding a bicycle near Golibar Maidan chowk in Camp, Pune around 5:15pm when the accident happened
A state transport bus driver was arrested for crushing to death a 68-year-old cyclist in Camp area of Pune on Wednesday evening. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 09:06 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A state transport bus driver was arrested for crushing to death a 68-year-old cyclist in Camp area of Pune on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Fatehmohammad Ibrahim Shaikh, 68, a resident of Jambhulkar mala, Bhairoba nala area of Wanowrie, who was riding a bicycle near Golibar Maidan chowk in Camp, Pune around 5:15pm when the accident happened. The cyclist was a labourer and is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.

The arrested driver has been identified as Vyankat Govind Shelke, 49, a resident of Barshi, Solapur. He was arrested and later released on bail.

“The cyclist was going towards Camp from Golibar Maidan and the bus took a left turn to get on the same road. The turn was sudden and the victim was right near the huge tyre of the bus,” said police sub-inspector Sagar Pawar of Lashkar police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 279 and 304(a) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Lashkar police station.

