Labourer found dead at under-construction site in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 10, 2025 10:25 PM IST

A labourer was found dead at a construction site in the Ambegaon Pathar area of Pune, said police on Monday.

A labourer was found dead at a construction site in the Ambegaon Pathar area of Pune, said police on Monday.

Police inspected the site after locals complained of a foul smell in the premises. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Police inspected the site after locals complained of a foul smell in the premises. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The decomposed body of the deceased, Nayan Prasad, 45, who hails from Bihar, was found along with an iron rod and blood stains on it.

Police inspected the site after locals complained of a foul smell in the premises.

Prasad along with the other labourers stayed at the under-construction site, said police.

Savalaram Salgavkar, senior police inspector at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station, said, “He might have been murdered 24 hours before we recovered the body on Sunday.”

A case of the murder has been reported at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

