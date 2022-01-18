Lack of awareness, social media overuse reasons for rise in cybercrime, say experts

PUNE With increasing use of internet, there has been rise in cybercrimes, with city cybercrime cell receiving 19,023 total complaints in 2021 compared to 14,950 in 2020, and 7,795 in 2019.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cyber experts have attributed lack of awareness, overuse or addiction to social media and increased use of online mode by many looking to earn money during Covid-19 pandemic as some of the reasons for the rise in cybercrimes. Among social media-related cybercrime, the cases from Facebook and Instagram are the highest.

Cybercrimes majorly are of two types, namely corporate crime and individual crime. “Corporate firms majorly suffer from the threats related to company’s database. They are attacked through hacking or by sending huge traffic to the system,” said Rizwan Shaikh, cybercrime expert, who has previously assisted Pune police in probing cyber offences.

“Individuals become the victim of cyberstalking, payment frauds and blackmailing in the times of social media,” Shaikh added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cybercriminals are becoming smarter and utilise the trending opportunity to blackmail people. “Recently, majority of the people have fallen prey to the fake calls regarding booster dose of the vaccine. Citizens end up losing money by providing the OTP sent by the hackers,” said Shaikh.

“There is an increase in internet-related crimes. Such crimes include debit and credit card related frauds, online payment frauds, and much more,” said Sunil Srivastava, director of Cyber Crime Helpline LLP.

Complaint against cybercrime helps to get back the losses. “Majority of the cybercrime includes children, women, senior citizens or people with lesser awareness regarding the digital platform. Most of the complaints filed during Covid-19 were of digital payment frauds,” said Advocate Vaishali Bhagwat. “Cases related to digital sexual harassment increased. Social media has proven to be an advantageous tool to commit identity theft which involved editing of a picture from social media account,” Bhagwat added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reporting a crime has eased and the identity is not revealed without consent. Such crimes can be reported directly on cybercrime.gov.in. The government website will then direct your complaint to the concerned department near your area. This reduces the burden of visiting a police station or bank (for a financial crime). Non-disclosure of the name has encouraged a larger number of people to file complaints, especially complaints related to sexual harassment.

“The percentage of people filling complaints has risen because of the simplified procedure and non-disclosure of identity,” said advocate Bhagwat.

To avoid such crimes, awareness among people is highly needed. Keep at least 12-14 character alphanumeric passwords to avoid hacking. Keep a minimum number of apps on your smartphone to avoid bugs, according to experts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}