Lack of NGOs put a leash on Pune’s canine population control measures

PUNE The animal birth control for dogs in the city is at a standstill, as only one agency, Universal Animal Welfare Society is getting the work done. However, the contract of other agencies has been withdrawn abruptly.

As per the data received from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), in 2020, the population of dogs in Pune was three lakh. The PMC had set a target to neuter 90,000 to 1,00,000 dogs per year to beat the reproduction rate and bring the number of dogs to minimal

Accordingly, the corporation had issued tenders to three NGOs to operate its three pounds in Mundhwa, Baner and Sangamwadi (Naidu Hospital) and addition to Blue Cross Society and four other agencies to operate in their private units.

“Pune was a pioneer city in the field of animal birth control for dogs and was the first city in Maharashtra to stop killing of dogs and start sterilisation in 1997, but the current situation is that the entire program has been brought to standstill,” said Manoj Oswal, secretary, Jeev Raksha Animal Welfare Trust, which was one of the agency which had won the tender and now were informed that the contract has been withdrawn.

In 2021 new tenders were floated Jeev Raksha Animal Welfare Trust and Animal Welfare Society were selected for the contract. The corporation was in the process of issuing the work orders to these organisation and proposal was sent to the standing committee, however the proposal was withdrawn abruptly, according to officials.

Dr Sarika Funde, veterinary doctor with the PMC health department said, “The contracts were withdrawn by the Pune municipal commissioner on the basis of some technical issues and he wants to bring in more agencies with the inclusion of 23 merged villages. We are aware that we are falling behind in the birth control of the animals but the process has begun at Naidu and Baner.”

Till 2017 the contract was with People for Animals, later it went to Universal Animal Welfare Society and Janice Smith Animal Welfare Trust but the work orders were not issued for almost a year. Finally, when both organisations started the work, the work was halted again on flimsy complaints. Universal approached High Court and their work commenced in July 2021. Janice Smith still awaits order to restart the work.

According to data collected by Oswal, due to shortfall in the target, at least 30,000 new puppies survived in last nine months and unfortunately 60,000-70,000 puppies died in the period. “We are hoping that the corporators in Pune shall take this subject seriously and convince the commissioner to allow the organisations to resume work,” he added.