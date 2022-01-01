Lakhs visit ‘Jaystambh’ monument to mark 204th anniversary of Bhima Koregaon battle

Pune: Thousands of Dalits across the country offered their homage to the martyrs of the battle of Bhima Koregaon at the Dalit war memorial popularly known as “Jaystambh” at Perne hamlet in Bhima Koregaon village on Saturday despite Covid restrictions in place and Section 144 clamped by the district administration. According to the police, over a million Dalits paid tributes at the obelisk during the daylong event.

Compared to the 203 anniversary celebrations last year which was a low-key affair due to the Covid 19 restrictions, the turnout for the event was fairly large despite pandemic curbs. The Bhima Koregaon obelisk was decorated with Indian army’s Mahar regiment insignia and the floral decoration was symbolic of the Indian tricolour this time to commemorate the 204th anniversary of the battle amidst police security and surveillance of intelligence agencies.

The victory pillar was erected by the Britishers in 1821 to commemorate the memory of the historic battle which marked the defeat of Peshwa Bajirao II by British army, comprising mostly of Dalit Mahars. According to the Dalit narrative, the 500 Dalit Mahar soldiers defeated the 25,000 strong army of the Peshwas during the battle. The Dalits regard the battle as their war of freedom from the oppressive rules of casteist Peshwas.

For the 204th anniversary celebrations, the ministry of social justice of the government of Maharashtra made elaborate arrangements for organising the event. The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) authorities had made free bus service available from different embarkation points to the war memorial.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was the first state functionary to arrive at Bhima Koregaon where he placed a wreath at the memorial in the presence of top administrative and police officials of the government who offered their salute to the departed war heroes.

Pawar said, “Maharashtra has a history of bravery and valour and this is seen when you turn the pages of state history. During the past, the brave warriors sacrificed their lives in the battle of Bhima Koregaon. This history of bravery must remain etched in the mind of the youngsters. Soon, under the guidance of the district collector, land acquisition of more area for beautification and development of the memorial will take place to accommodate lakhs of people visiting the victory pillar.”

Besides Pawar, state home minister Dilip Walse Patil, social welfare minister Dhananjay Munde, MP Amol Kolhe, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi president and great grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Prakash Ambedkar also visited Dalit war memorial early in the morning.

The event came into national spotlight on January 1, 2018 when clashes broke out between the right-wing forces and Dalits near the victory pillar memorial located in Perne village on Pune-Ahmednagar highway. A day earlier, the Elgar Parishad conclave was held for the first time on December 31, 2017 at Pune’s historic Shaniwarwada which once was the seat of the Peshwa power, ahead of the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima Koregaon, which was observed on January 1, 2018. According to the Pune police, inflammatory speeches delivered during the event triggered the violence next day at the historic memorial site.