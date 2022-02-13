Land in Salim Ali park to be handed over to forest dept: Aaditya Thackeray

PUNE Land that is part of the Salim Ali bird park at Yerawada will soon be reserved as a forest as part of efforts to revive the sanctuary.

Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra minister of Environment and Tourism, on Sunday, visited the Salim Ali Park and reviewed the PMC’s effort to remove debris from the area. As much as 13,000 tonnes of illegal dumped debri has been removed since January 18, according to officials.

Following his visit, Thackeray said that a decision has been taken to hand over some parts of the land not under litigation to the Forest Department for preservation as unreserved forest area.

“We have decided to convert land which is not under litigation into forest. About the two plots which are under litigation, we will try and fight the case legally,” said Thackeray interacting in Pune on Sunday.

The two plots are in the middle of the park situated on the banks of Mula-Mutha and are frequented by various species of birds.

According to Rahul Patil, deputy conservator of Forest, Pune division, “The plot which is not under litigation will be allotted to the forest department. The allotment is yet to be done. Two plots that are under litigation will be legally taken over from the revenue department with appropriate formalities,” said Patil.

Sanjeev Nair, a nature enthusiast, said that the blockage of the stream due to dumping of debris has adversely affected the natural habitat of birds and the green patch of the sanctuary. “Birds have lost their homes, birds are reduced to 50%,” Nair said.

According to Thackeray while most debris has been removed, the remaining part will be cleared by locals and volunteers with the help of authorities.

“Clearing of debris and cleaning and protection of the stream is being done by PMC. Some CCTV cameras have been installed while some more will be added soon. The minor work of lifting garbage and overall cleanliness will be done jointly by locals and PMC authorities,” said Thackeray.

The minister also asked police chief Amitabh Gupta to increase the police vigil at the park and act against those responsible for dumping debris.

Meghna Baphna, a volunteer of the Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary Action Committee, said illegal dumping of the debris is “one floor high”. The majority of the dumping was done during the lockdown period. “During this time, it had become impossible to keep a check on the sanctuary which resulted in an increase in debris,” she said.

The volunteers demanded to close the park for few days to keep a check on illegal activities. “Our only request as residents is to shut entry for some time to minimise the illegal activities and help nature to grow in its natural habitat,” said Nair.