Cities / Pune News / Last date for engineering admissions extended due to MSRTC strike
pune news

Last date for engineering admissions extended due to MSRTC strike

The state higher and technical education department has given an extension to the admission process for Engineering, after a demand was raised by students from across the state due to MSRTC strike
(HT FILE)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 12:03 AM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

PUNE The state higher and technical education department has given an extension to the admission process for Engineering, after a demand was raised by students from across the state. Due to the ongoing strike of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), students from rural areas are not able to travel to cities and colleges for admission.

The state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant said, “As per the demand by the students and their parents to give an extension for engineering admissions, and after discussion with state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, it has been decided to give an extension for engineering admissions.”

Currently, the admission process for various engineering courses for the academic year 2021-22 is going on and the deadline was December 16. It was demanded to extend the date till December 20 or 25. The detailed schedule of the new admission extension has not yet declared by the department.

“This decision has given a relief to lakhs of students across the state, as there are several issues students are facing this time in getting admission. Right from getting all the necessary documents to reaching college has become difficult for students due to the MSRTC strike and closed ST bus services,” said Raju Kshirsagar a student.

