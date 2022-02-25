Last meeting: PMC standing committee okays Rs2,500-crore projects

PUNE: With few days to go before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Pune city on March 6, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee cleared projects worth Rs2,500 crore during its last meeting on Friday.

The five-year term of the PMC general body is ending on March 14 while that of the standing committee is ending on March 1.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled PMC has invited the prime minister to launch various projects, including Metro.

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “We okayed various projects with estimated total cost of Rs2,500 crore in a single day. The cleared plans include river rejuvenation with JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency), riverfront development’s two phases and various roads on PPP model. The standing panel has also cleared small projects and approved financial assistance to Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML).”

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “The prime minister will visit the city on March 6. He will inaugurate two metro corridors for commercial operations. As the PM is visiting the city, we have planned inauguration and groundbreaking of some other projects by him. PM would RK Laxman Art Gallery, unveil the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue at PMC headquarters, besides the groundbreaking of riverfront development and river rejuvenation projects.”

With many projects on agenda for approval, the BJP issued whip to all its 10 members to remain present at the meeting.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “We are going to oppose the prime minister’s city tour. PM is unveiling the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue at PMC building, but he had recently in the parliament insulted Maharashtra and blamed the state for spreading Covid in other parts of the country.”

Major projects approved by PMC standing committee

River rejuvenation project with the help of JICA: Rs1,055 crore

Riverfront development (Sangamwadi to Bund Garden): Rs265 crore

Riverfront development (Bund Garden to Mundhwa): Rs604 crore

Various roads on PPP model: Rs108 crore

Fund to PMPML facing financial crunch: Rs296 crore